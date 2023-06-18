Google Celebrates India's First Woman Biochemist Dr Kamala Sohonie's 112th Birth Anniversary

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 18, 2023
On the occasion of her 112th birthday, Sunday's Google Doodle paid tribute to Dr. Kamala Sohonie, the remarkable Indian biochemist who paved the way for women in science.
Google wrote, “Today's Doodle celebrates Indian biochemist Kamala Sohonie, who was the first Indian woman to get a Ph. D in a scientific discipline, paving the way for women to pursue degrees in STEM.”
Pexels
Scientist Kamala Sohonie was the first woman in India to get into the prestigious Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc).
Despite the stringent conditions posed to her, she overcame the gender bias and became one of the best students in IISc. She paved the way for other women to follow in her footsteps.
She later started exploring how different proteins in legumes could provide nourishment for children.
Dr Kamala Sohonie’s landmark work was developing an affordable diet and nutrition supplement made using palm nectar.
Pexels
This drink was called Neera, and is rich in Vitamin C and other nutrients, providing nourishment to pregnant women and malnourished children.
Sohonie is the first Indian woman ever to get a Ph.D. in any scientific disciple.