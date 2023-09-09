Freedom Fighter Govind Ballabh Pant Birth Anniversary: Know All About Uttar Pradesh's 1st Chief Minister

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 09, 2023
Govind Ballabh Pant, a freedom warrior and the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, was born on September 10, 1887. He was one of the significant figures who battled for India's independence.
His name is still used to this day to refer to numerous hospitals, schools, and organisations in India. In 1957, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna.
Along with Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, Govind was a key figure in forming the Indian government following the country's independence in 1947.
He was born into a Brahmin family in Almora, Uttarakhand. He earned his degree from Allahabad University and practiced law at Kashipur.
He started campaigning against the British Raj in 1914, and in 1921, he entered politics.
He was chosen by the Congress party to represent the Kakori Case in the 1920s because of his skill as a lawyer.
He quickly became associated with revolutionaries and fought beside them for our country's liberation alongside them through thick and thin.
From 1937 to 1939, he served as Premier of the United Provinces. From 1946 to 1954, he served as the First Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. From 1955 to 1961, he served as the Union Home Minister.
Govind Ballabh Pant had a heart attack in 1960, and soon after his condition began to deteriorate. He passed away on March 7, 1961, at the age of 73.
