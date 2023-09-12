8 Steps To Make Chocolate At Home On International Chocolate Day

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 12, 2023
Here's a basic step-by-step guide to making chocolate from scratch on this International Chocolate Day, September 13. This guide assumes you're starting with cocoa beans, but you can skip the initial steps if you're starting with cocoa nibs or cocoa mass.
INGREDIENTS: • Cocoa beans • Sugar (optional) • Cocoa butter (optional) • Vanilla extract (optional) • Salt (optional)
EQUIPMENT: • Roasting pan or oven • Grinder or food processor • Melanger (chocolate conching machine) - optional • Chocolate molds • Thermometer •Double boiler or microwave • Spatula
Step 1: ROASTING THE COCOA BEANS 1. Preheat your oven to about 250°F (120°C). 2. Spread the cocoa beans evenly on a roasting pan. 3. Roast the beans in the oven for approximately 20-30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until they are fragrant and the shells crack open. 4. Remove the beans from the oven and let them cool. You can also use a hairdryer to blow away the husks.
Step 2: WINNOWING (Removing Shells) 1. After the beans have cooled, remove the outer shells. You can do this by hand or by using a winnowing machine if available.
Step 3: GRINDING 1. Place the roasted and winnowed cocoa nibs into a grinder or food processor. 2. Grind the nibs until they turn into a thick paste called cocoa mass (also known as cocoa liquor). This process may take some time, so be patient.
Step 4: REFINING (Optional) 1. If you have a melanger (chocolate conching machine), you can use it to refine the chocolate further. This step can take several hours or even days, depending on your desired texture and flavor.
Step 5: SWEETENING (Optional) 1. Add sugar to taste to the cocoa mass during the refining process. This step is entirely optional and depends on your preference for dark, semisweet, or milk chocolate.
Step 6: TEMPERING 1. If you want shiny, well-textured chocolate, you'll need to temper it. Tempering involves heating and cooling the chocolate to specific temperatures. Follow the tempering method that suits your equipment and preferences. You can use a double boiler or microwave for this step. 2. Heat the chocolate until it reaches around 115-120°F (46-49°C) for dark chocolate or 105-110°F (40-43°C) for milk chocolate. 3. Cool the chocolate by adding small pieces of unmelted chocolate while stirring until it reaches around 88-90°F (31-32°C) for dark chocolate or 84-86°F (29-30°C) for milk chocolate.
Step 7: MOLDING AND SETTING 1. Pour the tempered chocolate into molds of your choice. 2. Gently tap the molds on a countertop to remove any air bubbles. 3. Allow the chocolate to set at room temperature or in the refrigerator. This can take a few hours.
Step 8: DEMOLDING AND ENJOYING 1. Once the chocolate has set, carefully remove it from the molds. 2. Your homemade chocolate is ready to enjoy! Store it in a cool, dry place.
Remember that making chocolate from scratch can be a labor-intensive process, but it can also be a fun and rewarding culinary adventure. Adjust the ingredients and methods to suit your taste preferences and equipment availability. Enjoy your homemade chocolate!
