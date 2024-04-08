8 Celebrity-Inspired Gudi Padwa Fashion Looks You Can Try This Year

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | April 08, 2024
Gudi Padwa is incomplete without adorning a Paithani Silk Saree for the festival. Priya Bhapat's simple look in this saree with minimal jewellery is the perfect example of that.
Priya Bhapat | Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor's traditional fashion looks are all over the internet. Take inspiration from the actor as she serves some of the best saree and lehenga looks for your festive season.
Janhvi Kapoor | Instagram
Become a Marathi Mulgi just like actor Shilpa Shetty by wearing a neutral-colour saree with a choker and Nath, which gives you a very modern yet traditional look.
Shilpa Shetty | Instagram
Take inspiration from Shraddha Kapoor, as a simple dress with some jewellery and flowers in your hair bun can elevate your festive look. Don't forget Nath!
Shraddha Kapoor | Instagram
Alia Bhatt is known for her minimalistic looks in natural makeup. If you are someone who likes minimal fashion, then you can take inspiration from the actor.
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Sai Tamhankar serves some of the stunning Maharashtrian looks online. A popular choice for the Gudi Padwa celebration is a traditional saree with jewellery and gajra.
Sai Tamhankar | Instagram
Hruta Durgule looks stunning in this saree look with layered jewellery, and you can try it too this Gudi Padwa. Play with a colourful saree, and don't miss out on wearing a Nath and some gajra for an extra touch.
Hruta Durgule | Instagram
Amruta Khanvilkar's look is effortlessly beautiful in her way. The Chandra Kor makes her whole look stand out, which you can try too!
Amruta Khanvilkar | Instagram