6 Powerful Quotes To Share On International Day For Elimination of Sexual Violence In Conflict

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 18, 2023
The International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict is an annual observance that shines a light on the pervasive issue of sexual violence in times of war and armed conflict. This day, observed on June 19, serves as a reminder of the urgent need to address and eradicate this heinous crime.
The theme for the International Day this year is “Empowering Change and Healing Wounds.” Here are 6 quotes that emphasize the importance of empowering women and raising voices against injustice.
“No war can ever be justifiable when it inflicts pain and suffering on the most vulnerable, especially women and children.” Malala Yousafzai
Though not directly related to the topic, this is a quote from the maker of our constitution that every Indian must remember. "I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved." Dr B.R. Ambedkar
“When we fail to address sexual violence in conflict, we fail humanity itself.” Angelina Jolie
“The power to prevent sexual violence lies within each of us. Let us stand together, united, until every survivor finds healing and justice.” Nadia Murad
"Our duty is not just to stand in solidarity with survivors, but to actively work towards eradicating sexual violence in conflict and creating a future free from fear.” Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
"We must ensure technology supports our efforts to prevent and end these crimes, including by increasing access and holding people to account for their actions online." UN Secretary-General António Guterres message for the international day, 2023