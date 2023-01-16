5 lesser known facts about Jallikattu

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 16, 2023
Jallikattu, a controversial bull-taming 'sport' that involves aggressive confrontation between cattle and humans and is held during the four-day harvest festival of Pongal in Tamil Nadu
Jallikattu was carried out dated between BC 400-100 BC. The sport was described as Yeru thazhuvuthal, which means embracing the bull. It is also known as Madu Pidithal and Pollerudhu Piditha. Jallikattu, which is celebrated at Alanganallur near Madurai, is the most popular
Jallikattu comes from salli or jalli (coins) and kattu (bag). It refers to a bag of coins which was tied to the bull's horns and the winner had to retrieve.
In the village of Karikkiyur in the Nilgiris district, scenes of people chasing bulls are engraved on nearly 3500 year old stone slabs.
Jallikattu bulls are exceptional. They descend from the Kangayam breed which is fierce and belligerent. They are stronger than usual and have sturdier build
According to the rules of the game the participants should try to hold on to the hump of the bull for a particular time or distance. To control the bull, they try to grab it by the horns or the tail.
In another variant, the bull is tied to a long rope and a team of players has to subdue the bull within a specific time to win. In all variants, the aim is to subdue or embrace the bull.
Jallikattu is a special thing for farmers where they showcase the strength of their bulls. Later, the bulls which got weak in the sport will be used for the agriculture