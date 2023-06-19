10 Giraffe Facts for the Animal Lover in You on World Giraffe Day 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 19, 2023
Did you know that World Giraffe Day is held on the longest day of the year, June 21. It has been held every June 21 since 2014, so it’s 10 years this Wednesday. Here are 10 amazing giraffe facts for every animal lover.
1. There are 4 types of Giraffes- The Masai, Southern, Northern and the Reticulated giraffes. They all live in Africa, in different parts of the continent though.
2. No two giraffes have same patterns on the patches on their coat. It is similar to how no 2 humans can have the same fingerprint.
3. NASA used the design of blood vessels in giraffe legs for its space suits. Due to weightlessness, Astronauts' leg veins get weaker because their heart doesn’t have to work as hard to pump blood. So they took inspiration from baby Giraffes.
4. Giraffes spend most of their time eating and can guzzle up to 45kg of leaves and twigs a day!
5. Giraffes get most of their water from their leafy meals so they only need to drink every few days. Drinking is a hectic task for them as surprisingly, Giraffe necks are too short to reach the ground.
6. Giraffes prove that you can be super tall and super fast! They reach speeds of up to 60km/h over short distances.
7. Giraffe horns aren't horns. They are actually cartilage covered with skin. They are called ossicones.
8. Giraffe tongues are like fingers. A giraffe’s tongue is 45-50 cm long and “prehensile”, which means it can twist and grip things.
9. Giraffes have huge hearts. A giraffe heart weighs around 11 kilograms and is the biggest heart of any land animal!
10. Giraffe babies are badass. Giraffes give birth standing up and the baby falls nearly 2 metres to the ground. They start walking in hours.
