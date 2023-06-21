Yoga Day 2023: Anushka to Kareena, 7 Celeb Moms Who Practiced During Pregnancy

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 21, 2023
Prenatal yoga is the type of yoga for women during pregnancy to stay fit and relax throughout the entire expecting phase.
Pexels
Pregnant women are often advised to do Yoga as it prepares the body for labour and promotes babies' health. Here are 7 Bollywood celebrities who did Yoga during pregnancy.
When Anushka Sharma was expecting her baby with cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, she had shared images of her doing Yoga. She had also talked about its importance.
Debina Bonnerjee shared a photo of her performing the headstand while her husband, Gurmeet Choudhary had his eyes glued on her, ensuring her safety.
Kareena Kapoor Khan had worked till the end of her trimester in her second pregnancy. During both her pregnancies, Kareena had shared the importance of practising yoga to stay fit amidst the pregnancy.
During her pregnancy, Soha Ali Khan had shared photos of her practicing Yoga. The photos featured Soha practicing Yoga and doing the warrior pose. She had captioned her post, “Who says you can’t stay fit when pregnant ?!”
Kishwer Merchant had also posted a photo of her practicing a Yoga asana during her pregnancy, flaunting her massive baby bump.
Kalki Koechlin had shared her experiences when she had gone through a plethora of emotional and physical trauma during the first trimester of her pregnancy. During her pregnancy, she had also practised prenatal yoga and had opted for water birth to bring her baby into the world.
Lara Dutta had shared a video of her practicing different Yoga asanas during her pregnancy.
Thanks For Reading!