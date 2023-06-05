Yami Gautam celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary with hubby Aditya Dhar: Here's looking at their love story in PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 05, 2023

The radiant Yami Gautam and her filmmaker hubby Aditya Dhar complete two years of wedlock on June 4. Here's looking at their love story, in pictures

Instagram

The two met on the sets of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and were in a relationship for two years but kept it extremely discreet

Instagram

So discreet it was that the first pictures of the couple seen by the world, was when they got married

Instagram

They got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Yami's hometown in Himachal Pradesh, during the second wave of the pandemic

Instagram

With all the gloom that surrounded the country, following the second wave of COVID, Yami and Aditya's wedding photos brought smiles to one and all

Instagram

Known to be very private as people, the couple surely enjoy one another's company

Instagram

Diwali 2021

Instagram

During one of their temple visits. Both Yami and Aditya are known to be very spiritual and holistic in their approach towards life

Instagram

At the Jio Studios line-up reveal event, earlier in April 2023, in Mumbai

Instagram

With their adorable nephew Saibhang

Instagram

