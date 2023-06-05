Yami Gautam celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary with hubby Aditya Dhar: Here's looking at their love story in PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 05, 2023
The radiant Yami Gautam and her filmmaker hubby Aditya Dhar complete two years of wedlock on June 4. Here's looking at their love story, in pictures
The two met on the sets of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and were in a relationship for two years but kept it extremely discreet
So discreet it was that the first pictures of the couple seen by the world, was when they got married
They got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Yami's hometown in Himachal Pradesh, during the second wave of the pandemic
With all the gloom that surrounded the country, following the second wave of COVID, Yami and Aditya's wedding photos brought smiles to one and all
Known to be very private as people, the couple surely enjoy one another's company
Diwali 2021
During one of their temple visits. Both Yami and Aditya are known to be very spiritual and holistic in their approach towards life
At the Jio Studios line-up reveal event, earlier in April 2023, in Mumbai
With their adorable nephew Saibhang
