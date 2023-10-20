Yaariyan 2 Screening In Mumbai: Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan, Pearl V Puri Arrive In Style

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 20, 2023
The makers of Yaariyan 2 held a special screening for its cast as well as members of the film fraternity on Thursday night.
Actor Meezan opted for a casual look. He looked dapper in a black t-shirt and a pair of blue denim.
Yaariyan 2 lead actor Divya Khosla Kumar opted for a chic white and blue dress with red stilettos.
Actor Pearl V Puri who made his acting debut after his successful stint in the television industry was seen wearing a black and grey striped shirt with black trousers.
Divya Khosla Kumar's husband and T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar, who is also the producer of the film was in attendance.
Yaariyan 2 filmmakers Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru twinned in black for the screening.
Versatile actor Sharad Kelkar was seen attending the screening in a white and blue printed shirt with blue denim.
Filmmaker Anil Sharma, who is basking in the success of his film Gadar 2 also arrived at the screening in a casual avatar.
Sajid Khan, last seen on the reality show Bigg Boss 16 was also present at the event.
Photo by Varinder Chawla