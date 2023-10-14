World Cup 2023: Neha Kakkar Celebrates India's Win Against Pakistan With Rohanpreet Singh

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2023
Neha Kakkar is currently in Ahmedabad to watch the India vs Pakistan World Cup match.
Neha Kakkar captioned the photos, "And We won! What a day!!!!"
Neha Kakkar celebrated India's win against Pakistan as India chased 192 runs and won by 7 wickets.
Neha Kakkar was seen giving an autograph to a fan present at the stadium in Ahmedabad today.
Neha Kakkar attended Ind VS Pak match with her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot at a gurdwara in Delhi on October 24, 2020.