World Cup 2023: Neha Kakkar Celebrates India's Win Against Pakistan With Rohanpreet Singh

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 14, 2023

Neha Kakkar is currently in Ahmedabad to watch the India vs Pakistan World Cup match.

Neha Kakkar captioned the photos, "And We won! What a day!!!!"

Neha Kakkar celebrated India's win against Pakistan as India chased 192 runs and won by 7 wickets.

Neha Kakkar was seen giving an autograph to a fan present at the stadium in Ahmedabad today.

Neha Kakkar attended Ind VS Pak match with her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot at a gurdwara in Delhi on October 24, 2020.