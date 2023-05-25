Why was Tina Turner called the 'Queen of Rock 'N' Roll'?

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 25, 2023
The iconic singer Tina Turner, often hailed as the Queen of Rock n Roll, "died peacefully" on Wednesday after prolonged illness. She was 83
Her songs and life had been boosting minds and inspiring several people across the globe. Many mourn her death intensely. Here's why
In 2021, Turner won eight Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist. She had been first inducted alongside Ike Turner, ex-husband, in 1991
During the 1960s, Turner alongside her husband Ike, created hits like "Proud Mary" and "River Deep, Mountain High." In 1978, she divorced Ike after suffering years of domestic violence. From there, Turner built her career back from scratch to achieve greater success
Turner had suffered a several health issues including cancer, a stroke and kidney failure. Recently, she lost two of her sons. One, to suicide
Many young stars like Beyonce, Janet Jackson, Janelle Monae and Rihanna, take inspiration from her
"Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable," Barack Obama tweeted today
"She was a role model not only for me but for the world. She encouraged a part of me I didn’t know existed," jotted Oprah Winfrey on her Facebook page
A 1993 biopic- 'What's Love Got To Do With It' was based on Tina's story. There is also a West End and Broadway musical in her name. "This musical is not about my stardom. It is about the journey I took to get there," Tina said about her musical
HBO aired a documentary on Tina in 2021
The Hall of Fame noted how she had "expanded the once-limited idea of how a Black woman could conquer a stage and be both a powerhouse and a multidimensional being"
Tina later married her long-term partner Erwin Bach in Switzerland in 2013
"The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their own dreams" Tina Turner