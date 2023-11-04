Who Is Fauzia Adeel Butt? Woman Who Posed With Celebs At Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 04, 2023
On November 2, Shah Rukh Khan hosted a birthday bash, which was attended by many celebrities. Among them was a mystery girl named Fauzia Adeel Butt, who shared inside photos from the party.
Fauzia Adeel Butt shared photos with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni, Atlee, Rajkumar Hirani and Alia Bhatt from Shah Rukh Khan's birthday party.
Many must be wondering who this mysterious woman named Fauzia Adeel Butt was who attended Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. Let's find out who she is.
Fauzia Adeel Butt is the CEO of FAB Entertainment. It is a company based in Qatar that handles celebrity management.
Not just with Bollywood celebrities, but Fauzia Adeel Butt's social media profile is also filled with photos of sports giants like David Beckham, Lionel Messi, and others.
Fauzia Adeel Butt also hosted many Indian celebrities in 2022 during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
On November 2, Fauzia Adeel Butt took to her Instagram story to wish Shah Rukh Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani on their birthday.
In 2022, Fauzia Adeel Butt shared a picture with Jennifer Lopez from her concert in Qatar, she wrote, "Who knew Mondays would be so much funnn!!! What a blast meeting and dancing with the gorgeously spectacular @jlo here in Doha🇶🇦!!Jenny, you are as stunning inside as you are outside- strong, content, humble and so affectionate! Love you!♥️don’t miss her “ Halftime “ on @netflix Qatar Airways , you sure know how to throw a party!"