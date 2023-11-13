Who Is Alekha Advani? All You Need To Know About Aadar Jain's New Girlfriend

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 13, 2023
On November 13, Aadar Jain officially confirmed his relationship with his new girlfriend Alekha Advani on social media, months after his breakup with Tara Sutaria. He captioned it, "Light of my life."
Aadar Jain made his romance with Alekha Advani public after they were spotted, hand-in-hand, at Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's Diwali celebration.
Alekha Advani also shares a close bond with Aadar Jain's ex-girlfriend, actress Tara Sutaria.
Alekha Advani is the founder of Way Well, which creates unique wellness programs and retreats.
In 2016, Alekha Advani graduated from Cornell Hotel School in New York. She spent two years as a hospitality consultant at Deloitte in Los Angeles.
In 2022, Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria had taken a romantic trip together to Paris, which was also joined by Alekha Advani.
Talking about her company, Alekha Advani told Hello Magazine, "My goal is to make health and well-being a priority in people’s lives through our unique wellness solutions. My company is dedicated to educating individuals, brands, corporations and communities about the vast array of wellness options there is, while guiding them to find the perfect fit for their needs. At Way Well, we believe in a holistic approach to wellness, encompassing both physical health and mental and spiritual well-being.”
Alekha Advani's personal style is defined as a combination of boho-chic. She also loves to upcycle her mother's clothes from the 80s and her grandmother’s faux fur from the 50s.
Before making it official with Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani was in a relationship with Shaneel Parekh for almost 2 years reportedly.