Who is Ahn Bo Hyun? Meet BLACKPINK Jisoo's First Official Boyfriend

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 06, 2023
Ahn Bo Hyun, a popular South Korean actor and model under FN Entertainment, gained attention when he became BLACKPINK Jisoo's first public boyfriend.
Jisoo surprised fans by formalizing her relationship with Ahn Bo Hyun, breaking the usual pattern of idols keeping their private lives secret.
Born on May 16, 1988, Ahn Bo-Hyun made his acting debut in 2014 after graduating from Busan Sports High School.
The couple shares a 7-year age gap, and both YG Entertainment and FN Entertainment confirmed their relationship.
Ahn Bo Hyun, formerly a boxer, transitioned into acting and gained fame in 2020 with his role in Netflix's 'Itaewon Class', where he played the character of antagonist.
He continued his success by starring in another series called 'My Name' in 2021 as a male lead.
Their relationship news delighted BLACKPINK's fans, known as BLINKS, as they now have a glimpse into Jisoo's private life, which is usually kept away from the public eye.
With Ahn Bo Hyun's rising popularity and Jisoo's immense following, the couple's relationship became a hot topic, sparking interest and excitement among fans worldwide.
