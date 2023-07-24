What Jhumka To Disco Deewane: 7 Songs Karan Johar Recreated

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 24, 2023
Bollywood's renowned filmmaker Karan Johar is known for giving classic songs a modern touch through remakes in his films. Here are some of the songs he has remixed:
"What Jhumka?" from "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" is a revamped version of "Jhumka Gira Re" from "Mera Saaya." Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt charm the audience with Pritam Chakraborty's catchy tunes, accompanied by Ganesh Acharya's choreography.
"Aankh Marey" in "Simba" revives Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy's 1996 track from "Tere Mere Sapne." Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan feature alongside the original singers in Tanishk Bagchi's composition.
"The Disco Song" in "Student of the Year" is a recreation of Nazia Hassan's 1981 hit "Disco Deewane." Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth Malhotra groove to Vishal-Shekhar's disco beats.
"Rangi Sari" in "Jug Jug Jeeyo" reimagines a traditional thumri, with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in a romantic setup. Pritam Chakraborty composes the song sung by Kavita Seth and Kanishk Seth.
"The Jawaani Song" in "Student of the Year 2" is a recreation of Kishore Kumar's 1972 hit "Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani" from "Jawani Diwani." Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria bring back the retro vibes with Vishal-Shekhar's music.
"Dil Khol Ke Let’s Rock" from "We Are Family" adapts Sister Sledge's 1979 song "We Are Family." Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Rampal celebrate their bond with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's composition.
"Main Hoon Hero Tera" in "Hero" recreates "Tu Mera Hero Hai" from the 1983 film "Hero," sung by Anuradha Paudwal and Manhar Udhas. Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty feature in a romantic montage with Amaal Mallik's music, initially meant for Karan Johar's film but used in Nikhil Advani's "Hero" remake
