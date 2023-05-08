Vijay Deverakonda makes ice creams for fans, gets mobbed ahead of his birthday in Hyderabad

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 08, 2023

Actor Vijay Deverakonda will turn a year older on May 9. on Monday, he had a pre-birthday celebration with his fans in Hyderabad

In the now-viral photos, the actor is seen making ice creams for his fans

He can also be seen posing with them for pictures

The Liger actor looked handsome in casual outfit

He was also mobbed by fans who gathered near him to click pictures

Vijay will turn 34 on May 9. The actor's fans have already begun his birthday celebrations and announcements about his upcoming films are also expected to be made

