Vidya Balan to Sushant Singh Rajput: Actors Who Played Detectives On Screen

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 21, 2023
A crime movie without a smart detective is like Bollywood without glamour - simply not complete. Here are some actors who played the role of detectives on screen. Let's start with Vidya Balan as Mira in the upcoming movie Neeyat
Vidya Balan - Bobby Jasoos (2014). Interestingly, the actress cross dressed several times for her role in Bobby Jasoos
Sushant Singh Rajput - Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015). Set in 1940s, while investigating the disappearance of a chemist, Sushant uncovers a larger conspiracy in Calcutta
Saif Ali Khan - Agent Vinod. In this 2012 movie, Saif undertakes a globe-trotting mission to find out why his colleague was murdered
Ranbir Kapoor - Jagga Jasoos (2017). Ranbir is Jagga, a gifted teenage detective, who along with a female companion, is on a quest to find his missing father
Shah Rukh Khan - Baadshah (1999). SRK is a small time detective who is mistaken as a CBI agent and gets embroiled in a deadly mission to save the Chief Minister from an assassination attempt
Amitabh Bachchan - The Great Gambler. In this 1979 movie, after unwittingly using his skills to obtain military secrets, a gambler is pursued by a police officer who happens to be his doppelganger. Bachchan played double role here
Anil Kapoor - Race (2008 - 2018). Anil Kapoor as the detective is the only actor to be a part of all the instalments of the Race franchise
Akshay Kumar - Thank You (2011). Akshay comes as the private investigator that three wives hire, after they suspect their respective husbands of infidelity
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Mom (2017). Nawazuddin slays his role as the private detective that helps Sridevi avenge her daughter's assault
