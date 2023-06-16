Vidya Balan Radiates Major Parineeta Vibes In Red Saree: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 16, 2023

One of India's most vibrant and accomplished actors, Vidya Balan posted a few pictures of herself in a red sari that is sure to remind you of her from her Parineeta days. See more pictures ahead

Shundori

The traditional wave is from Silk Mark

The actor paired her saree with minimal jewellery including traditional jhumkas

Grace and divinity indeed

The trademark smile that can melt the most stone-hearted

Recently, Parineeta completed 18 years of release

The actor remembered her director late Pradeep Sarkar with this heartfelt post on her IG story

