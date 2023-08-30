Vicky Kaushal Enthralls Audience As Bhajan Kumar In Mumbai, Dances To Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 30, 2023

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal launched the first song of his upcoming film, The Great Indian Family, on Wednesday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The song 'Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja' was launched at a grand event in Mumbai

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Vicky has been introduced as 'Bhajan Kumar' in the song from The Great Indian Family

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He was seen shaking his leg to the peppy track as the audience cheered for him

Photo by Varinder Chawla

His energetic performance sent the audience present at the event roaring with joy

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He also taught the hookstep of the song to those present at the event

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Vicky looked handsome in a kurta and jeans

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He was also seen thanking the audience for the success of his recent release, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and hoped The Great Indian Family receives the same kind of love

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The Great Indian Family is set to release in cinemas on September 22

Photo by Varinder Chawla

