Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's Dapper Look For Bawaal Promotions: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 16, 2023

Bawaal actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor recently stepped out in the city to promote their highly-anticipated film.

Varinder Chawla

The duo could be seen flaunting their stylish look during the appearance.

Varun sported a casual look in blue-coloured painted shirt with red star and a 'blue sky' caption, paired with a blue jeans.

He also wore a locket chain, and a wrist watch adding more to his stylish appearance.

Janhvi, on the other hand, sported an all-denim look wearing a top and short-skirt.

They were seen smiling and posing for the paps together.

Bawaal is her first-ever collaboration with Varun.

Their upcoming historical romantic drama is all set to stream exclusively on Prime Video starting July 21, 2023

