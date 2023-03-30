Urfi Javed ditches clothes again, wears nets used in cricket practice

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 30, 2023
Actress and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday
Photos by Varinder Chawla
As usual, she made heads turn with her unusual outfit
Urfi was seen sporting a green practice net, reportedly made by a designer for her
Urfi wore skin-coloured lingerie underneath and accessorised her outfit with gajra and matching earrings
She was all smiles as she posed for shutterbugs
Urfi never fails to surprise her fans with her bold and risqué outfits
On social media platforms, she has been constantly receiving hate for her photos and videos, but she makes it a point to name and shame her trolls
Urfi is known for her work in shows such as 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'