Urfi Javed ditches clothes again, wears nets used in cricket practice

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 30, 2023

Actress and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday

Photos by Varinder Chawla

As usual, she made heads turn with her unusual outfit

Urfi was seen sporting a green practice net, reportedly made by a designer for her

Urfi wore skin-coloured lingerie underneath and accessorised her outfit with gajra and matching earrings

She was all smiles as she posed for shutterbugs

Urfi never fails to surprise her fans with her bold and risqué outfits

On social media platforms, she has been constantly receiving hate for her photos and videos, but she makes it a point to name and shame her trolls

Urfi is known for her work in shows such as 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'