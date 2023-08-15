Upen Patel Birthday: 10 Hottest Photos Of The Bigg Boss Fame

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 15, 2023

Actor Upen Patel is all set to celebrate his 41st birthday on August 16

The actor, who was once a heartthrob for millions across the country, has been MIA from limelight of late

Upen shot to fame with his participation in Bigg Boss 8

He grabbed eyeballs owing to his relationship with Karishma Tanna, which began on the reality show

Later, Upen and Karishma even went on to participate in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 7

Upen starred in a number of films including '36 China Town', 'Namastey London', 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani', 'One Two Three', and others

He was last seen in the 2019 Telugu film Chanakya

Upen has been missing from showbiz post 2019

The actor is also inactive on social media for the past couple of years

