Upen Patel Birthday: 10 Hottest Photos Of The Bigg Boss Fame

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 15, 2023
Actor Upen Patel is all set to celebrate his 41st birthday on August 16
The actor, who was once a heartthrob for millions across the country, has been MIA from limelight of late
Upen shot to fame with his participation in Bigg Boss 8
He grabbed eyeballs owing to his relationship with Karishma Tanna, which began on the reality show
Later, Upen and Karishma even went on to participate in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 7
Upen starred in a number of films including '36 China Town', 'Namastey London', 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani', 'One Two Three', and others
He was last seen in the 2019 Telugu film Chanakya
Upen has been missing from showbiz post 2019
The actor is also inactive on social media for the past couple of years
