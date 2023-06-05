Unseen Photos Of Jay Park; Once A tyre Salesman, Now K-Pop idol

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 05, 2023
Korean-American entertainer Jay Park is one of South Koreas most popular K-Pop idols.
Anthony Wallace / AFP
The 36-year-old founded two of the country's largest hip-hop labels, released a string of hits and has his own soju liquor brand.
But this success was hard fought, he told AFP in an interview. When a few throwaway comments were posted online by Jay, who was at the time still a teenager, criticising the intense idol training regime, the K-pop industry and South Korea itself; the Park had got into serious trouble.
The Korean media went in a frenzy and Park had to quit 2PM, a seven-member boy band under major label JYP Entertainment.
The singer moved back to Seattle and worked at a used tyre shop, but he kept his musical dreams alive. Before eventually posting a cover of "Nothin' on You" - a B.O.B and Bruno Mars song - on his YouTube channel.
The video hit more than two million views in a day. That song catapulted him back into the music industry and marked a new start for Park.
Park was the first Asian-American to sign with Jay-Zs Roc Nation.
"I can't change the past, what I can change is the future, so that's what I work on," said Jay Park.
