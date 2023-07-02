Trial By Fire, Farzi, Jubilee, Scoop: The Best Indian Shows In The First Half Of 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 02, 2023

Half of 2023 is gone and while Indian films may have not set the cas registers ringing at the box-office, Indian shows have kept the momentum going for the entertainment industry. Without further ado, let's take a look at the finest shows, witnessed in the first half of 2023, on the web

Taaza Khabar - Disney+Hotstar

Trial By Fire - Netflix

Class - Netflix

Farzi - Amazon Prime Video

Rocket Boys 2 - Sony LIV

Jubilee - Amazon Prime Video

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo - Disney+Hotstar

Dahaad - Amazon Prime Video

Asur 2 - Jio Cinema

Scoop - Netflix

The Night Manager - Disney+Hotstar

