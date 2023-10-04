Trevor Noah Visits Delhi's Taj Mahal After Cancelling Bengaluru Show

In his caption, he wrote, "India. What an experience it was coming and performing in your country for the first time. Thank you for sharing your rich history, your delicious cuisine and your fantastic arguments with me. Thank you to everyone who came out to the shows in Delhi and Mumbai because you made it truly unforgettable. Bangalore, our story isn’t done, I’ll be back and next time we’ll make sure it’s the best show ever."

