Trevor Noah Visits Delhi's Taj Mahal After Cancelling Bengaluru Show

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 04, 2023
Trevor Noah, who visited India, took to his social media handle and shared photos from his trip.
Photo Via Instagram.
In his caption, he wrote, "India. What an experience it was coming and performing in your country for the first time. Thank you for sharing your rich history, your delicious cuisine and your fantastic arguments with me. Thank you to everyone who came out to the shows in Delhi and Mumbai because you made it truly unforgettable. Bangalore, our story isn’t done, I’ll be back and next time we’ll make sure it’s the best show ever."
Photo Via Instagram.
Trevor Noah, the host of The Daily Show, recently wrapped up his show in Mumbai, India.
Photo Via Instagram.
Trevor Noah shared a photo of women preparing langar at a kitchen in Gurudwara.
Photo Via Instagram.
Trevor Noah posed a photo of the local Mumbai train station.
Photo Via Instagram.
Trevor Noah cancelled his shows in Bengaluru due to technical issues at the venue.
Photo Via Instagram.
Trevor Noah also captured the busy streets of old Delhi.
Photo Via Instagram.
Trevor Noah kicked off his Off The Record tour to India in September.
Photo Via Instagram.
Trevor Noah shared a photo of Taj Mahal in Agra, Delhi.
Photo Via Instagram.
Trevor Noah has won many awards, including a Emmy Award from 11 nominations.
Photo Via Instagram.