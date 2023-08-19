Top 6 K-Drama Wedding Photos Selected By K-Netizens

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 19, 2023
While K-Dramas often culminate in weddings, not many gift you the charm of showcasing full-fledged wedding photos of the lead couples.
Here's a compilation of the top 6 K-Drama wedding moments, curated by enthusiastic Korean netizens who appreciate the magical pairings on and off screen. Scroll to check out-
1. King The Land: Junho of 2PM and YoonA from Girls' Generation charmed audiences with their recent portrayal. Junho played a charismatic hotel heir, complemented by YoonA's captivating smile as a dedicated employee.
2. Start-Up: Amidst fan anticipation, Nam Joo Hyuk's character clinched the heart of Suzy's character. Their tenacious partnership to establish a prosperous start-up was a delightful journey for viewers.
3. Big Mouth: The on-screen duo of Lee Jong Suk and YoonA left an impression. YoonA portrayed an intelligent wife striving to clear her husband's name, while Lee Jong Suk portrayed a lawyer facing peril after an identity mix-up.
4. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: This drama showcased an endearing romance between Shin Min Ah, portraying a career-oriented woman, and Kim Seon Ho as the charming village handyman, capturing hearts with their idyllic connection.
5. Tomorrow, With You: Lee Je Hoon played a real-estate CEO who harnessed time travel to unite with Shin Min Ah's character, a talented photographer. Their intertwining destinies made for an enthralling storyline.
6. Penthouse: Yoon Jong Hoon's character, a doctor, and Eugene's character, his college sweetheart, took a tumultuous journey to finally tie the knot. Their wedding photos became a cherished reward for steadfast fans.
If your favorite K-Drama couple is on this list?
Thanks For Reading!