Tina Turner no more: 10 BEST SONGS of the iconic rock'n'roll star

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 25, 2023
Tina Turner, the legendary singer & performer passed away at 83, leaving behind countless hits throughout her career. While it's subjective to determine the absolute best songs, here are some of Tina Turner's most popular and beloved songs:
Proud Mary - Originally recorded by Creedence Clearwater Revival, Tina Turner's rendition of this song became one of her signature hits and a classic in its own right.
What's Love Got to Do with It - This song earned Tina Turner her first solo No. 1 hit and won her several Grammy Awards. It remains one of her most recognizable and successful songs.
Private Dancer - The title track from her comeback album, 'Private Dancer' solidified Tina Turner's status as a solo artist and became a major hit worldwide.
Nutbush City Limits - This upbeat track, written by Tina Turner herself, is an ode to her hometown and became a fan favorite.
River Deep – Mountain High - Produced by Phil Spector, this song showcases Tina Turner's powerful vocals and is considered a classic in the history of pop music.
Simply the Best - A feel-good anthem and one of Tina Turner's most enduring songs, it has been embraced as a sports anthem and an expression of admiration.
We Don't Need Another Hero - Featured in the film 'Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome', this song captures Tina Turner's ability to deliver powerful, emotive performances.
I Can't Stand the Rain - Originally performed by Ann Peebles, Tina Turner's cover of this song became a chart success and a favorite among fans.
Better Be Good to Me - Another successful single from the 'Private Dancer' album, this song showcases Tina Turner's ability to infuse emotion into her performances.
I Don't Wanna Fight - Released in the '90s, this song became a significant hit and showcased Tina Turner's enduring talent.
