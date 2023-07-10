Times When Shah Rukh Khan Played Anti-Hero: From Darr To Baazigar

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 10, 2023

The much-awaited prevue of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was released by the makers on July 10. It has been reported that the actor will play double role in the film

Shah Rukh's character says in the prevue 'No hero stands a chance when I turn a villain'. This dialogue has left the audience even more excited to see Shah Rukh as the anti-hero in Jawan

Well, this is not the first time that SRK will be seen unleashing his grey side on the big screen

In the 2017 film Raees, Shah Rukh played the role of the main antagonist. He was seen as Raees Alam and the story revolved around his character

SRK played the role of a leader of an underworld group in Don and Don 2. The actor was lauded for his stylish portrayal of the villain in both films

In Darr, Shah Rukh played the role of an obsessive lover of Juhi Chawla. His portrayal of a negative character was loved by the audience

SRK once again unleashed his grey side in the film Anjaam with Madhuri Dixit. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for this film

Shah Rukh portrayed his negative side for the first time in Baazigar on screen. He played an anti-hero who murders his girlfriend

