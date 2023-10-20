Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon At Ganapath Screening In Mumbai With Family (PHOTOS)

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 20, 2023
Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon arrived in style at the special screening of their latest film Ganapath. The duo twinned in black for the event.
Kriti was accompanied by her family members which comprised of parents as well as baby sister Nupur Sanon.
Tiger's father and veteran actor Jackie Shroff also came at the screening with his mandatory potted plant.
Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff was all smiles at the screening. She wore white power suit and looked stunning as always.
Actress Kajol arrived with her son Yug Devgan. She opted for a grey power suit for the occasion.
Suniel Shetty was seen in a dapper look. He wore a black t-shirt and grey baggy pants.
Veteran actress Hema Malini attended the screening in a sheer black saree.
Tiger Shroff's Student Of The Year 2 co-star Ananya Panday was seen in a black bodycon dress.
Rashmika Mandanna, who has been doing back-to-back Bollywood projects flashed her bright smile for the paps at the screening.
Actor Rakul Preet Singh looked like a vision in white for the event.
Veteran actress Sangeeta Bijlani added more glamour to the night in a bold red jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.
Photos by Varinder Chawla