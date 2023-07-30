The Witcher Season 4: Release Date, Plot, Star Cast & More

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 30, 2023
Netflix is finally going ahead with The Witcher Season 4, bringing more action and fantasy to the popular series.
Henry Cavill steps down as Geralt of Rivia, passing the torch to Liam Hemsworth for Season 4.
Release date for The Witcher Season 4 remains uncertain due to WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes impacting production schedules.
Fans might have to wait until 2025 for new episodes, given the usual year and a half gap between seasons.
Liam Hemsworth's portrayal of Geralt will be a hot topic of discussion as fans bid farewell to Henry Cavill's iconic role.
Season 4 promises an enthralling hunt for Ciri, as Geralt and Yennefer will embark on a journey to search for the missing princess.
The plot delves into the young princess's journey, now known as Falka, as she teams up with the Rats.
Cunning Emhyr enters the scene, unaware of Ciri's unleashed power, making Season 4 a thrilling watch.
Thanks For Reading!