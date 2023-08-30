The Glory Actor Lee Do-hyun’s Latest Military PHOTOS Leave Fans In Shock

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 30, 2023
Lee Do-hyun, renowned for his roles in hit K-Dramas like '18 Again', 'The Good Bad Mother', and 'The Glory', has showcased his acting diversity in Korean entertainment industry.
Photos From Twitter
Unlike the norm, Lee Do-hyun's enlistment on August 14 was kept private, devoid of any public events, as confirmed by his company.
Latest official photos released on August 30 depict Lee Do-hyun during his military service, providing a glimpse into this new chapter of his life.
Among the released images, a casual snapshot reveals Lee Do-hyun playfully pointing at a fellow soldier, exuding camaraderie.
The actor looks smart in his military uniform as he contributes to the Korean Air Force's military band
Netizens find amusement in discovering that Lee Do-Hyun's real name is Lim Dong Hyun through his name badge in the photos.
Fans from around the world extend their well-wishes and encouragement as Lee Do Hyun embarks on his military journey.
Even as he takes on this new challenge, Lee Do Hyun's fans worldwide remember his performances and eagerly await his return.
Thanks For Reading!