Tejasswi Prakash Birthday: A Glance Into Her Spectacular Showbiz Journey

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 09, 2023
TV's popular actress Tejasswi Prakash turns 31 on June 10, 2023.
On her special day, Let's go back in time and recount her spectacular showbizz jounrey from the beginning to now.
While her body of work continues to grow, here are some of her notable and best performances to date:
Tejasswi made her TV debut (in a lead role) with 'Swaragini - Jode Rishton Ke Sur' in 2015. From Innocence to Deception, she gained huge praises for her character.
Tejasswi then played Diya in Prehredaar Piya Ki (2017), a strong, independent woman who becomes the protector and guardian of a young boy she is married to. She was lauded for her mature acting skills bringing depth to her character. However, the show was axed due to its Child-Adult marriage concept.
Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya (2017-2018): The sequel to "Pehredaar Piya Ki" in which she reprised her role as Diya. Her performance in this series showcased her growth as an actor, bringing out the emotional turmoil and resilience of her character.
Tejasswi Prakash portrayed the role of Uruvi in KarnSangini (2018) a courageous and passionate woman who falls in love with the legendary character Karna from the Mahabharata, showcasing her unwavering devotion and strength of character
She next appeared in "Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2" as Mishti, a vivacious and independent young woman who gets caught in a complicated love triangle, navigating through conflicting emotions and personal growth.
She then took up Rohit shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 in 2020 to fight her fears. Though she didn't win the show, Teja was one of the strongest contestant and secured 6th place.
Her Next appearance was another reality show Bigg Boss. Teja not only grabbed the Trophy, she also made millions of fans with her succesful stint in the show.
She bagged Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6 after Bigg Boss, and currently impressing her fans with a role of shape-shifting snake.
Apart from this she also debuted in Marathi Cinema (2022-2023) with two films Man Kasturi Re and School College Ani Life
Thanks For Reading!