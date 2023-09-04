Teachers' Day 2023: 7 Bollywood Movies To Watch

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 04, 2023
Hrithik Roshan plays the role of a teacher named, Anand Kumar, a successful mathematician.
Pankaj Tripathi is seen as a school principal in Nil Battey Sannata.
In Paathshaala, Shahid Kapoor essays the role of a English teacher named, Rahul Prakash Udyavar.
Boman Irani played the role of college director Dr, Viru Sahastrabuddhe aka Virus in 3 Idiots.
Rani Mukerji plays Naina Mathur, a teacher with Tourette syndrome in Hichki.
Shah Rukh Khan essays the character of Raj Aryan as Gurukul's music teacher.
Aamir Khan is seen as Ram Shankar Nikumbh, an optimistic instructor, who works for a boarding school.