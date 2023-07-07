Tarla: Huma Qureshi Is Joined By Brother Saqib Saleem At Special Premiere Of Zee5 Film

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 07, 2023
Actress Huma Qureshi and the team of 'Tarla' hosted friends from the film fraternity to a special screening. See more pictures ahead
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Huma plays the titular role in the new Zee5 film, which is inspired from the story of renowned entrepreneur/chef Tarla Dalal
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Saqib Saleem
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Huma's Double XL co-actors and best friends Mahat Raghavendra and Zaheer Iqbal, also joined her. We wonder why co-star and bestie Sonakshi Sinha was missing from this do
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Karishma Tanna
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Aanand L Rai and Mukesh Chhabra
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Sunny Singh
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Vidya Malavade
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Anupam Kher
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Actor Sharib Hashmi is joined by his The Family Man co-stars and friends Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja and Aritro Banerjee
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!