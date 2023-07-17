Tanishaa Mukerji Attends Vidhushi Karnani’s Youth Equine Leadership Programme At FPJ

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 17, 2023
Nearly 50 students, who have been learning leadership skills, further enhanced them by attending the event ‘Youth Equine Leadership: Exploring the World of News - Uncover the Magic of Reporting, Development and Publishing' on Saturday
The event was held at the Free Press Journal office in Mumbai on July 15
One of the esteemed panelists at the event was actress and environmentalist Tanishaa Mukerji attended
Students and alumni of The Bhavishya-Yaan project, which is run by the Rotary Club of Bombay and looks to plug drop out ratio in municipal schools, learnt about the functioning of a newsroom and how it is led by those working in it.
Leadership talk and initiatives were also shared by Tanishaa who spoke from her personal experience
“Tell me one quality in a leader,” she asked the gathered students who responded “co-ordination”, “setting an example”, “progress”, and “integrity” as some qualities
“To keep trying is the key and that is what I did,” Tanishaa stated
She also shared her experience of working with her NGO, Stamp
Tanishaa spoke about her initiatives of planting trees only to realise there was no space and worked towards curbing carbon footprints and making a “carbon neutral India”