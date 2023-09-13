Tamil Stars Ashok Selvan And Keerthi Pandian Tie The Knot In Tirunelveli: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 13, 2023
On September 13, actors Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian tied the knot in an intimate ceremony
Instagram: Ashok Selvan
The event was a low-key affair in Tirunelveli attended by family and close friends only
Instagram: Ashok Selvan
Ashok took to social media to share the first glimpses of the newly wed couple
Instagram: Ashok Selvan
The couple wore traditional off-white ensembles for their big day
Instagram: Ashok Selvan
The wedding took place at Sethu Ammal Farm in Tirunelveli
Instagram: Ashok Selvan
Fans and well-wishers from the industry showered their love and blessings upon the couple
The couple are likely to host a reception for the industry on September 17
Both actors will next be seen in Pa Ranjith's next Blue Star. In a sweet surprise to the couple, the makers released their first look from the film
