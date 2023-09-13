Tamil Stars Ashok Selvan And Keerthi Pandian Tie The Knot In Tirunelveli: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 13, 2023

On September 13, actors Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian tied the knot in an intimate ceremony

The event was a low-key affair in Tirunelveli attended by family and close friends only

Ashok took to social media to share the first glimpses of the newly wed couple

The couple wore traditional off-white ensembles for their big day

The wedding took place at Sethu Ammal Farm in Tirunelveli

Fans and well-wishers from the industry showered their love and blessings upon the couple

The couple are likely to host a reception for the industry on September 17

Both actors will next be seen in Pa Ranjith's next Blue Star. In a sweet surprise to the couple, the makers released their first look from the film

