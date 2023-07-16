Tamannaah, Kriti Sanon & Others Attend Himanshu Sharma-Kanika Dhillon's Housewarming Bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 16, 2023

Film writer couple Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon have moved into a lavish new abode in Mumbai

Photo by Varinder Chawla

They threw a grand bash at their new residence for their friends from the showbiz

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The couple was seen distributing sweets among the paps as they congratulated them

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Kriti Sanon was among the first guests to arrive at the housewarming party

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Tamannaah Bhatia

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Huma Qureshi

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sunny Kaushal

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Kanika with Taapsee Pannu

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Aanand L Rai

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Rasha Thadani

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Jimmy Shergill with wife Priyanka Puri

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Jet Out Of Mumbai Ahead Of Actress' Birthday
Find out More