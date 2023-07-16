Tamannaah, Kriti Sanon & Others Attend Himanshu Sharma-Kanika Dhillon's Housewarming Bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 16, 2023
Film writer couple Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon have moved into a lavish new abode in Mumbai
Photo by Varinder Chawla
They threw a grand bash at their new residence for their friends from the showbiz
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The couple was seen distributing sweets among the paps as they congratulated them
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Kriti Sanon was among the first guests to arrive at the housewarming party
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Tamannaah Bhatia
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Huma Qureshi
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Sunny Kaushal
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Kanika with Taapsee Pannu
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Aanand L Rai
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Rasha Thadani
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Jimmy Shergill with wife Priyanka Puri
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!