Take Cues From Triptii Dimri For Your Perfect Christmas Look

By: Sachin T | December 17, 2023
Actress Triptii Dimri set the internet ablaze once again as she dropped some stunning photos of herself on her social media handle
The actress showed her followers how to ace the perfect Christmas look, which is both cute and appealing.
The actress decked herself up in a shimmery green cutout dress, apt to match the Christmas vibes
She flaunted her bare back as she struck some stunning poses for the camera
She also showed off her sultry figure in the body-hugging cutout gown with a thigh-high slit
She kept her makeup to the minimum, and paired her outfit with matching emerald earrings and stilettos
Triptii shot to fame after her small but impactful role in the film Animal, and she has now earned the tag of the 'National Crush' too!