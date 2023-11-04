Tabu Turns 52: Hottest Pictures Of The Actor Who Has Aged Like Fine Wine 

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 04, 2023
Bollywood actress Tabu turns 52 on November 4, 2023. Here are some of her age-defying looks shared by the actor herself on Instagram.
Tabu aces the all-black look in this strappy yet comfy outfit that accentuates her long tresses.
Only Tabu can make sitting on a chair look pretty with her intense gaze. She's certainly the definition of "If looks could kill."
When Tabu decided to break the internet in this Manish Malhotra sequinned saree that left her fans and followers drooling on social media.
For her latest movie Khufiya's promotions, the actress opted for her one-shoulder black gown with a thigh-high slit, flaunting her svelte figure.
Only Tabu can make a mundane white outfit look sensual. Her effortless yet chic look will never be out of style.
Miss Ma'am is ruling hearts as she's seated like royalty on her throne in this little black dress. Needless to say, Tabu will always be an icon.