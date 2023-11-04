Tabu Turns 52: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Extend Birthday Wishes

Director Farah Khan posted a picture of the actress with her kids and wrote: "I have a one of a kind 'duniya se alag' friend for the last 27 years.. who disappears on her birthday.. didn't let me take new pics to post n wants only Anda curry as a birthday gift! "So im forced to put old pics.. happy birthday @tabutiful .. i lovvv u just the way you are, and anda curry is on the way!"