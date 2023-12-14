Taapsee Pannu Drops Glimpses Of Her Sultry Maldives Vacation

By: Sachin T | December 14, 2023
Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has once again returned to the Maldives, her favourite vacation destination
The actress shared a slew of photos from her beach vacay in which she can be seen relaxing and having the time of her time as the year nears its end
Taapsee is the happiest around her girl gang and her photos from Maldives are proof
She posed at some of the most picturesque locations as she enjoyed the last few days of 2023
"My favourite type of holiday…Main, machhi aur paani…" she captioned her post
"One place that will attract me to go back again n again n again," she added
On the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in Dunki, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, which will release on December 21
She also has the sequel to Haseen Dillruba in the pipeline
