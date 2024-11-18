Sushmita Sen Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | November 18, 2024
Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen will celebrate her birthday on November 19. On the occasion of her special day, take a look at some of her best films and shows on OTT
Main Hoon Na is a romantic film in which Sushmita Sen played the role of a chemistry professor, Chandni Chopra. It is available on Netflix
Biwi No1 is a romantic comedy film which released in 1999. In the film, the actress played the role of model, Rupali Walia, who has an extramarital affair with Prem Mehra (Salman Khan). It is available on Disney + Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video
No Problem is an action-comedy film in which Sushmita played the role of a psycho wife. It is available on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube
Sirf Tum is a romantic film which was released in 1999. In the film, she played the role of a boss lady who becomes obsessed with her office employee, Deepak (Sanjay Kapoor). It is available on ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
Aarya is a crime-thriller series in which she played the role of a caring mother and loving wife who is unaware of her husband’s illegal business. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar
Taali is a biographical drama series in which Sushmita played the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. It is available on Jio Cinema
Vaastu Shastra is a horror film in which the actress played the role of a fearless surgeon, Jhilmil Rao, who believes in science. It is available on YouTube
Thanks For Reading!