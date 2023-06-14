Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon & Others Remember The Actor

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020

On his third death anniversary, his close ones remembered him with their fond memories

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Sushant, dropped a mushy video with him

In the unseen video, Rhea can be seen holding Sushant tight

Sara Ali Khan shared unseen pics from Kedarnath shoot on Sushant's death anniversary and penned a heartfelt note

"Keep shining amongst your stars... From Kedarnath to Andromeda," she captioned her post

Kriti Sanon also remembered Sushant in a very special way

Kriti posted a red heart emoji on a black background on her Instagram story. She put background music from their film Raabta

Actor Pulkit Samrat shared an unseen pic of Sushant and wrote, "You'll forever be in our hearts, reminding us to chase our dreams fearlessly and embrace every single moment"

