Sunny Leone's Raksha Bandhan 2023 Moments Are Too Sweet To Miss: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 30, 2023

Actor/entrepreneur Sunny Leone's home was abuzz with the festivities of Raksha Bandhan. See photos ahead

Instagram: Sunny Leone

The actress poses with her handsome husband Daniel Weber and her kids Nisha, Asher and Noah

Instagram: Sunny Leone

Sunny ties a rakhi to her stylist and producer Hitendra Kapopara

Instagram: Sunny Leone

The actress ties another Rakhi to her friend and producer Sunny Rajani

Instagram: Sunny Leone

Entrepreneur Caleb Franklin beams happily as his pretty sister ties him a Rakhi

Instagram: Sunny Leone

Clearly the actress knows how to acknowledge the rightful presence of her team

Instagram: Sunny Leone

The parents look on as Nisha ties rakhis to her brothers

Instagram: Sunny Leone

A bite of love as Nisha gets sweets fed by her brother

Instagram: Sunny Leone

Now that makes for a perfect picture, isn't it?

Instagram: Sunny Leone

Sunny looks on as a proud mother as Nisha seems evidently excited with the festivities

Instagram: Sunny Leone

