Sunny Leone's Raksha Bandhan 2023 Moments Are Too Sweet To Miss: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 30, 2023
Actor/entrepreneur Sunny Leone's home was abuzz with the festivities of Raksha Bandhan. See photos ahead
Instagram: Sunny Leone
The actress poses with her handsome husband Daniel Weber and her kids Nisha, Asher and Noah
Instagram: Sunny Leone
Sunny ties a rakhi to her stylist and producer Hitendra Kapopara
Instagram: Sunny Leone
The actress ties another Rakhi to her friend and producer Sunny Rajani
Instagram: Sunny Leone
Entrepreneur Caleb Franklin beams happily as his pretty sister ties him a Rakhi
Instagram: Sunny Leone
Clearly the actress knows how to acknowledge the rightful presence of her team
Instagram: Sunny Leone
The parents look on as Nisha ties rakhis to her brothers
Instagram: Sunny Leone
A bite of love as Nisha gets sweets fed by her brother
Instagram: Sunny Leone
Now that makes for a perfect picture, isn't it?
Instagram: Sunny Leone
Sunny looks on as a proud mother as Nisha seems evidently excited with the festivities
Instagram: Sunny Leone
