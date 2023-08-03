Sunil Grover Birthday: Best Performances Of The Actor-Comedian

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 03, 2023
Actor-comedian Sunil Grover has left a lasting impression on both films and television shows. On his birthday, let’s honour him by taking a quick look at his remarkable performances:
In "The Drama Company," he flawlessly impersonated the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, mimicking his voice, mannerisms, and iconic dialogues, leaving the audience in splits.
On "The Kapil Sharma Show," he played the quirky Dr. Mashhoor Gulati, who ran a clinic called 50-50, where he treated patients with humourous remedies and entertained with witty jokes.
Sunil's portrayal of Gutthi on "Comedy Nights with Kapil" became an iconic character in Indian television, with her signature introduction song and funny interactions with the show's host and other characters.
As Rinku Devi, a loud and outspoken woman on "The Kapil Sharma Show," he delivered hilarious comedy with her complaints about her husband's shortcomings and her attempts to impress male celebrities.
In "Mirchi Plus," Sunil showcased his singing talent as a qawwal, performing humorous songs on various topics, engaging the audience with his witty comments.
In the film "Baaghi," Sunil played Shraddha Kapoor's strict and overprotective cop father, adding comic relief to the otherwise serious storyline.
His role as Gurpal Chauhan in "Tandav" demonstrated his versatility by portraying a loyal and ruthless aide to a powerful politician, showcasing his ability to handle darker and serious characters.
In the series "Sunflower," Sunil depicted the complex character of Sonu Singh, a man caught in a murder mystery, skillfully showcasing a range of emotions.
As Bhindi Bhai in "Gangs of Filmistan," he displayed his comedic prowess by portraying a don who kidnaps celebrities and forces them to act in his own versions of popular films.
