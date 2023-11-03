Suhana Khan Wears Glitzy Strapless Gown For Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 03, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday on November 2, 2023. The actor hosted a party for his industry friends in Mumbai, which was attended by Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, and others.
Photo Via Instagram
For Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash, Suhana Khan wore a strapless pink gown for the evening from the fashion label HOUSE OF ORO.
Suhana Khan paired with a diamond necklace and earrings.
On Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, Suhana Khan shared throwback photos with the Dunki actor. Her caption read, “Love you the most.”
Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with The Archie, which is directed by Zoya Akhtar.
The Archies also stars Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina.
In The Archies, Suhana Khan will be playing the character of Veronica Lodge. The film is slated to release on December 7, 2023.