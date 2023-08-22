Sri Lankan Beauty Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Unseen Pictures From India Day Parade

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 22, 2023

Bollywood actress and Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez recently participated in the 41st World Largest India Day Parade organized by the Federation of India Association in New York.

The celebration witnessed huge floats and marching groups comprising members of the Indian-American community.

The parade began at 38th Street and Madison Avenue in New York with Jacqueline holding the Indian tricolour and dressed in a red saree.

For those unversed, a Delhi court allowed Jacqueline to leave the country without its prior permission, modifying the bail condition in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case lodged against her and alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

The judge noted that Fernandez was a citizen of Sri Lanka but was living in India since 2009 and had been regularly paying income tax.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Jacqueline will next be seen in Fateh with Sonu Sood.

Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra, it also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles.

