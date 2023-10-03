Sonam Kapoor Wears A Sweater In Summer At Paris Fashion Week

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 03, 2023
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor graced Valentino's Spring/Summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week.
She took to Instagram to share a series of captivating photos showcasing her effortlessly chic ensemble.
In her Instagram post, Sonam expressed her appreciation, saying, "Valentino! @maisonvalentino @pppiccioli what a beautiful show Pierpaolo, thank you for having me there." She also said yes to "sweater in summer."
Sonam was adorned in a cream-colored cardigan blouse paired elegantly with a midi skirt, perfectly complemented by matching accessories.
To complete her stylish look, the 'Blind' actor donned sunglasses and boots in the same sophisticated color palette
Earlier, Sonam graced the prestigious Business of Fashion (BoF) 500 event in Paris.
Sonam chose a stunning white Valentino grown with coral embellishments on the neckline from the Resort 2024 Collection.