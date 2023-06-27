Sonam Kapoor To Attend UK-India Week Reception Hosted By Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 27, 2023
Sonam Kapoor has been invited by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his reception during UK-India week 2023.
Instagram & Twitter
The reception is part of the India Global Forum's flagship event and is being held at 10 Downing Street, the official residence and office of the UK Prime Minister.
UK-India Week 2023 aims to strengthen the partnership between the two countries and focuses on topics like politics, trade, business, sustainability, inclusion, and innovation.
Sonam Kapoor will represent India and its cultural influence globally at the reception on 28th June.
After taking a break to focus on her motherly duties, Sonam Kapoor will make her cinematic comeback with the crime drama thriller 'Blind'.
Directed by Shome Makhija, 'Blind' is a Bollywood remake of a Korean crime thriller and follows a blind police officer's pursuit of a serial killer.
The film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf.
'Blind' marks Sonam Kapoor's digital debut and will be released directly on a digital platform, bypassing a theatrical release
Thanks For Reading!